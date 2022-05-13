Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) will report sales of $5.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.30 billion and the highest is $5.41 billion. Macy’s reported sales of $4.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year sales of $24.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.53 billion to $24.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $24.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.25 billion to $25.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $162,737.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $26,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,542,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Macy’s by 859.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,111,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,921,000 after buying an additional 3,682,893 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Macy’s by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,984 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,933,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,941 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of M stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.15. 383,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,731,470. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

