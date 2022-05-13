Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Bought by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Madison Square Garden Sports accounts for 2.4% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 23.0% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 104,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,362,000 after purchasing an additional 19,485 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.6% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSGS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.01. The stock had a trading volume of 166,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,213. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34 and a beta of 0.92. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $151.28 and a 12 month high of $203.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.70.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $337.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.95 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 34.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

