Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Receives $51.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.63.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,745 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,064,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,854,000 after buying an additional 657,431 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,092,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,175,000 after buying an additional 583,601 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $23,588,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,223,000. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMP opened at $47.87 on Tuesday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average is $48.18.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.27). Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.42%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

