Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

MFC traded up C$0.66 on Friday, hitting C$22.52. The company had a trading volume of 16,123,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,573,473. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.34. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$21.75 and a 12-month high of C$28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38.

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$21.61 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 23.1800008 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$347,838.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,183 shares in the company, valued at C$247,708.67. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$573,104.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$149,574.71.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

