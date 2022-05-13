Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) was downgraded by research analysts at Desjardins to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a C$27.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$29.12.

TSE MFC traded up C$0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$22.62. 10,283,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,545,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.34. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$21.75 and a 1 year high of C$28.09. The company has a market cap of C$43.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36.

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$21.61 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 23.1800008 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$347,838.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,183 shares in the company, valued at C$247,708.67. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$573,104.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at C$149,574.71.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

