MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Short Interest Down 76.5% in April

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the April 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 970,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MariMed stock remained flat at $$0.62 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,107. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.28. MariMed has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.65 million, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 3.27.

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). MariMed had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that MariMed will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MariMed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of MariMed in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MariMed in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

MariMed Company Profile

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand.

