Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.13-$10.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:VAC traded up $5.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.19. 609,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,498. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $132.79 and a 52 week high of $176.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.64.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.60.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $155,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,055.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

