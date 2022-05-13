MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Lowered to $109.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $112.00 to $109.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.20.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $75.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.27. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $70.72 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.41.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. MasTec had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. MasTec’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $231,287,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth about $138,946,000. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 859,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,127,000 after purchasing an additional 582,618 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,160,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,123,000 after purchasing an additional 565,274 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

