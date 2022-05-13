Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Boosted by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $602,624,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $574,844,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 24.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,657,098,000 after buying an additional 1,484,878 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,608,000 after buying an additional 1,195,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $312,315,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.76.

Shares of MA traded up $11.29 on Friday, reaching $332.53. 202,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,639,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $348.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,273 shares of company stock valued at $130,897,471 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

