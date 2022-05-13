Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.2% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $602,624,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,844,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,878 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $11.56 on Friday, hitting $332.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,536,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,962. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $348.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $323.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.76.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 482,603 shares of company stock valued at $166,308,551. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

