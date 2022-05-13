Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Boosted by Lee Capital Holdings LLC

Lee Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.9% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $11.04 on Friday, reaching $332.28. 175,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,639,672. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.76.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 376,273 shares of company stock valued at $130,897,471. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

