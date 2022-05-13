Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,199,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.42%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.