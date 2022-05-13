Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VIVO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.92. 6,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,525. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.34. Meridian Bioscience has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.85.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $512,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller acquired 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $100,176.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,243,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,544,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,088,000 after buying an additional 174,907 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,460,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

