Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,079 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 81,157 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.2% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 865,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,746,674,000 after purchasing an additional 480,834 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,148,460 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,820,016,000 after purchasing an additional 183,436 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $101,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,518 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

FB traded up $7.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,524,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,243,102. The firm has a market cap of $537.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.49. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

