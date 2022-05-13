Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.70-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $989.06 million-$989.06 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $946.77 million.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $38.20-$38.50 EPS.

Shares of MTD stock traded up $41.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,255.02. 6,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,390. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,332.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,451.88. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $1,168.31 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $0.59. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $1,240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,449.25.

In related news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

