MIB Coin Price Down 46.4% Over Last 7 Days (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 39.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded down 46.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $230,090.69 and $40.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00047130 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00011913 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000847 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 436,258,067 coins and its circulating supply is 158,956,139 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

