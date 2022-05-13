Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Receives $77.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.64.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after buying an additional 66,151 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $79.87. The company had a trading volume of 35,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,460. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $85.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.58 and a 200 day moving average of $79.34. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 114.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

