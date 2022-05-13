Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) versus Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) Head-To-Head Comparison

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Charlie’s shares are held by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and Charlie’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 3 0 3.00 Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mind Medicine (MindMed) presently has a consensus target price of 7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 942.37%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and Charlie’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$93.04 million -0.23 -3.20 Charlie’s $16.69 million 1.14 -$7.19 million N/A N/A

Charlie’s has higher revenue and earnings than Mind Medicine (MindMed).

Profitability

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -55.27% -51.10% Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67%

Summary

Mind Medicine (MindMed) beats Charlie’s on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal. It also develops MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Charlie’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

