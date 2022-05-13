MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

INKT opened at $1.35 on Friday. MiNK Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INKT. B. Riley cut their price target on MiNK Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MiNK Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

