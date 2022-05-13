Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.07-$1.07 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.19 billion-$12.19 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS MITEY traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 60,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Mitsubishi Estate has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MITEY shares. CLSA downgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi Estate from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 2nd.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 16 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.