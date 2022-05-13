Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of MBT stock remained flat at $$5.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock ( NYSE:MBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 340.18% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140,946 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value-added services through wireless and fixed lines; fintech services; and B2B cloud, and digital solutions, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

