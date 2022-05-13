Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stake Reduced by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The reduced its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Moderna were worth $8,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.92.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $3,154,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 189,126 shares of company stock valued at $30,102,104 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $5.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.97. The stock had a trading volume of 198,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,062,469. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. Moderna’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.