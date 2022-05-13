Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,864 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 334.8% in the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 31,135 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 8,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 86,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,546,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Tigress Financial increased their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

IBM traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,182,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525,451. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $120.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.27. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

