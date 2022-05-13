Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 42,387 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.46.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $41.48. The stock had a trading volume of 29,683,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,029,027. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.46. The firm has a market cap of $188.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

