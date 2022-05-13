Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,095 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after buying an additional 7,675,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,738,000 after buying an additional 2,484,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,799,000 after buying an additional 697,833 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,032,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,061,000 after purchasing an additional 116,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 667,137 shares of company stock valued at $42,579,677 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.72. 15,906,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,084,635. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $284.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

