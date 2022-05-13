Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stake in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) by 89.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,669 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $638,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBH traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.14. 15,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,585. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $133.45 and a 52-week high of $222.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.81 and its 200-day moving average is $170.47.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

