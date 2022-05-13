Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 15,128 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,128 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises 1.7% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $1,717,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,404,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,955,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.60.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $12.00 on Friday, reaching $223.69. 2,250,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,830. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $206.60 and a one year high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

