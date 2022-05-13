Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 162,833 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,032 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 162,833 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 1.1% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,395,455,000 after purchasing an additional 683,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,832,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $595,295,000 after acquiring an additional 273,455 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,734,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $586,749,000 after acquiring an additional 306,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Oracle by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,342,692 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,146,000 after purchasing an additional 128,604 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.17. 6,690,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,627,745. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.56. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $68.97 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 49.04%.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.