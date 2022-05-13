Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 39,983 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,983 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,738,000 after buying an additional 5,687,973 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,156,000 after buying an additional 3,484,786 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,399,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,987,000 after buying an additional 3,368,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,081,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $90.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,271,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,179,101. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $228.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

