Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 57,162 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,162 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 3.0% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDXX traded up $14.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $362.18. 833,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,541. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.66 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $547.46.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.67.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

