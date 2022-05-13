Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,788 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 97,265 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 4.4% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.8% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 245.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,836,000 after purchasing an additional 36,118 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.79.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $11.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $497.27. 2,337,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $555.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $534.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $375.50 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.