Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 12,623 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 736 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.1% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $13.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.64. The stock had a trading volume of 13,107,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,485,607. The company has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.36. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Netflix from $409.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.31.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.