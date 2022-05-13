Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €62.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €62.00 ($65.26) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($71.58) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($69.47) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($77.89) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($78.95) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($78.95) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €73.44 ($77.30).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

HEN3 stock opened at €62.74 ($66.04) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($108.42) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($136.47). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €61.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €69.78.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.