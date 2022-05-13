Morgan Stanley Lowers TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Price Target to €38.00

TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €42.00 ($44.21) to €38.00 ($40.00) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TODGF. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of TOD’S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TOD’S from €32.50 ($34.21) to €33.00 ($34.74) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.32.

Shares of OTCMKTS TODGF remained flat at $$43.66 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.88. TOD’S has a 52 week low of $43.66 and a 52 week high of $74.75.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), online, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

