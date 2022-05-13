Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.83-$1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.80-$9.95 EPS.

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $201.54. 1,570,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,741. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $193.93 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $275.55.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 534.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

