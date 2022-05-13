Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) PT Set at €291.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €291.00 ($306.32) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MUV2. UBS Group set a €270.00 ($284.21) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($341.05) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €330.00 ($347.37) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

MUV2 opened at €227.10 ($239.05) on Tuesday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12-month low of €166.59 ($175.36) and a 12-month high of €198.95 ($209.42). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €234.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of €250.67.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

