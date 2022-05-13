National Bankshares Raises Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$60.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ENB. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a C$53.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.50 to C$58.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$58.26.

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$55.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.42. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$45.76 and a 52 week high of C$59.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.79 billion. Analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.1900001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 117.25%.

In other news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total value of C$177,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,183 shares in the company, valued at C$9,219,916.38. Also, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.18, for a total transaction of C$57,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,573,596.10. Insiders sold 13,133 shares of company stock valued at $737,256 in the last ninety days.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

