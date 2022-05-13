National Bankshares Upgrades Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) to “Outperform”

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$5.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$4.65.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a C$6.00 price target (up previously from C$5.50) on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.75.

CHR stock opened at C$3.53 on Monday. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$3.18 and a 1 year high of C$5.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.75. The firm has a market cap of C$716.77 million and a PE ratio of -29.42.

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$346.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$280.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

