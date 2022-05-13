National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.01 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.National Vision also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.65-0.80 EPS.

Shares of EYE stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $26.08. 106,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. National Vision has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average of $44.04.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.38 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Vision from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at about $610,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 4.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 56.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

