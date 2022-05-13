Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 million. Navitas Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Navitas Semiconductor updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NVTS traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.67. 1,532,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,053. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.32. Navitas Semiconductor has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 26.04, a current ratio of 27.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVTS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,307,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $8,462,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,866,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,239,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
