Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 million. Navitas Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Navitas Semiconductor updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NVTS traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.67. 1,532,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,053. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.32. Navitas Semiconductor has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 26.04, a current ratio of 27.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVTS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,307,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $8,462,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,866,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,239,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

NVTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.