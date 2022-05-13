NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.35

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.00.
NCC Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NCCGF)
