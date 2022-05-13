NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the April 15th total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NCS Multistage by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in NCS Multistage by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in NCS Multistage by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCSM stock traded up $4.19 on Friday, hitting $45.00. 359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 5.06. NCS Multistage has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $62.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.59 and a beta of 1.45.

NCS Multistage ( NASDAQ:NCSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $36.12 million for the quarter.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, accelus sliding sleeves, injection control devices, repeat precision products, chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics, and well construction products.

