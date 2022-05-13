Neo (NEO) Price Tops $10.32 on Major Exchanges

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for $10.32 or 0.00034900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a total market cap of $727.87 million and $94.73 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded down 39.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003383 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00011722 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,557.00 or 0.99968135 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.87 or 0.00537347 BTC.

About Neo

Neo (NEO) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

