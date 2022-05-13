Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Short Interest Update

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 88.3% from the April 15th total of 195,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neovasc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Neovasc during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 564.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVCN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neovasc in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Neovasc stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.07. 209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,687. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 10.79. Neovasc has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $28.25.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.25. Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 35.09% and a negative net margin of 952.85%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neovasc will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

