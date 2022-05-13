NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) to report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.29. NETSTREIT reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.20). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other NETSTREIT news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $33,385.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 47.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the first quarter worth about $210,000.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $20.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,605. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $995.78 million, a PE ratio of 222.47, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 888.99%.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

