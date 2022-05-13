New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

New Relic (NYSE:NEWRGet Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Relic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

Shares of NYSE NEWR traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.52. 144,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. New Relic has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.11.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Relic will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $128,648.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $72,611.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,748 shares of company stock worth $7,014,959. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engaged Capital LLC increased its position in New Relic by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,814,000 after purchasing an additional 423,054 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in New Relic by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,562,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,504,000 after buying an additional 127,940 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 2,123.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,208,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,798 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 786,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,597,000 after purchasing an additional 186,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

