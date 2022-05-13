New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at BMO Capital Markets

New Relic (NYSE:NEWRGet Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.42. The stock had a trading volume of 136,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,626. New Relic has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.11. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.99.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWRGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. Analysts predict that New Relic will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Hurn sold 4,642 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $327,353.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,681.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,731,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,748 shares of company stock worth $7,014,959. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in New Relic during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in New Relic by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

