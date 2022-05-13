NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.25-$7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16 billion-$2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.NICE also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.25-7.45 EPS.

NASDAQ NICE traded up $12.74 on Friday, reaching $202.86. The company had a trading volume of 291,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 69.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.85. NICE has a 1 year low of $179.13 and a 1 year high of $319.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.45 and a 200-day moving average of $253.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.66 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NICE will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $279.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,526,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,027,000 after acquiring an additional 836,616 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 225,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,605,000 after buying an additional 16,856 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NICE by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,012,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after buying an additional 8,761 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.