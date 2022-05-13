Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Short Interest Down 70.1% in April

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the April 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NRDBY. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 127 to SEK 137 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €11.40 ($12.00) to €11.50 ($12.11) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 120 to SEK 125 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €9.50 ($10.00) to €9.60 ($10.11) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €10.40 ($10.95) to €11.20 ($11.79) in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordea Bank Abp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

OTCMKTS NRDBY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 169,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,266. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.40. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 9.1%. Nordea Bank Abp’s payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

