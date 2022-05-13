Norinchukin Bank The Cuts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.79. 141,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,496,579. The firm has a market cap of $153.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.19 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.00.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

